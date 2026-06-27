5 Movies And TV Shows Recommended By Andy Weir

Andy Weir, like the protagonists in his books, is known for being chatty. The author of the best-selling sci-fi novels turned revered blockbusters "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" has never been hesitant to share his pop culture opinions, whether he's expressing his issues with Christopher Nolan's space epic "Interstellar" or weighing in on the scientific accuracy (or lack thereof) of Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity." Weir's feisty takes have also landed him in hot water on more than one occasion, which is another trait he shares with the heroes of his stories, tellingly enough.

Luckily for him (and whoever, if anyone, handles his public relations), Weir mostly tends to talk about stuff that he likes — a practice in keeping with the optimism and spirit of solidarity that characterizes much of his literature — and sticks to criticism of the constructive variety. In addition to being a self-admitted Trekkie, he's sung the praises of Seth MacFarlane's "Star Trek"-inspired series "The Orville" and gone on about the ways that Isaac Asimov's writing shaped his own approach to the sci-fi genre. Weir's interests extend well beyond the realm of science fiction as well, as evidenced by the many non-sci-fi films and TV shows he's previously recommended to the general public.

Indeed, of the five titles listed below (all of which Weir has shouted out in one way or another), you may note that only one of them is strictly of the sci-fi variety. Yet, look a little closer, and it will become clearer why these movies and series speak to him the way they do.