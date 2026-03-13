Sci-Fi Author Andy Weir Has One Major Issue With The Star Trek Franchise

"All art is political." It's the Helen of Troy of culture war statements, so to speak, having launched a thousand thinkpieces arguing both in favor of and against the notion. But it can also be a tad misleading. Perhaps a better way to phrase it would be: "All art exists in a political context." After all, a film along the lines of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" might not be as patently political as "Sinners" or so many other great movies that came out in 2025. But it's still a film where an undocumented immigrant is unjustly captured and imprisoned by the U.S. military as part of a chain of terrible events that almost culminate in Earth's being destroyed. (Go rewatch it, and tell me I'm wrong!)

This is worth bearing in mind as we examine some comments that author Andy Weir once made during an interview with Futurism to promote his 2017 sci-fi novel "Artemis." At the time, Weir claimed, "I dislike social commentary," later stating, "I put no politics or social commentary into my stories at all." As he elaborated on that, Weird clarified that this has nothing to do with whether or not he himself agrees with the political points being raised, either. "For instance, as a lifelong 'Star Trek' fan, it's always bothered me that there is a presumed 'responsibility' within 'Star Trek' shows to talk about social issues. I just want to watch Romulans and the Federation shoot at each other," he proceeded to explain.

"I'm not saying anyone else should hold my view," Weir quickly added, later noting that there's no "wrong" way to engage with politics in storytelling and art overall. So, in the same generous spirit, let's take the time to unpack his argument (and whether his own books support him).