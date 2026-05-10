Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Thinks This Sci-Fi Series Is A Perfect Star Trek Substitute

It doesn't take a very perceptive viewer to see that Seth MacFarlane's 2017 sci-fi series "The Orville" is a deep and exact homage to "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It takes place on the USS Orville, ECV-197, a clear rendition of the classification of the USS Enterprise, NCC-1701-D. "The Orville" concerns the machinations of the Planetary Union, and the navy-like fleet of starships that serves its interests, just as "Star Trek" is about the United Federation of Planets and its Starfleet. Both shows feature space military officers who dress in color-coded uniforms, and center on the captain of a Union vessel, in this case, Captain Mercer (MacFarlane). His first officer, Commander Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), is also his ex-wife, making command a little awkward.

What's more, "The Orville" and the "Star Trek" franchise share a lot of actors and directors. "Star Trek" regulars Marina Sirtis, Robert Picardo, Tim Russ, and John Billingsley have had small roles on "The Orville," while Penny Johnson Jerald, a semi-regular on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," is a full regular on "The Orville." Also, Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has directed two episodes of "The Orville." MacFarlane's show is kind of an unofficial part of the "Star Trek" family, spun out directly from the creator's deep and completely unhidden love for the franchise (MacFarlane made "Star Trek" fan films as a youth).

Some have even said that "The Orville" is better at being "Star Trek" than some of the more recent "Trek" shows. Back in 2022, Andy Weir, the writer of the hit novels "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary," said as much to MacFarlane on Twitter/X. "The Orville" was, he said, the best "Star Trek" show on the air.