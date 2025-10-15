The Orville Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Wherefore art thou, "The Orville" season 4? At this time, there has been no concrete news on the renewal of the show, let alone a premiere date announcement. This doesn't mean that "The Orville" season 4 is never coming. Things could very well be rumbling along in the background, as evidenced by the fact that the season was listed on the December 5, 2024 issue of Production Weekly – implying that production was about to kick off. For whatever reason, though, it seems this didn't happen. During an August 2025 appearance on the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast (via Deadline), Seth MacFarlane confirmed that the season's future is still very much in the air, though he did express hope that it will eventually happen.

Knowing that Disney hasn't actually greenlit the season yet complicates matters when it comes to premiere dates. Still, out of scientific interest, let's calculate a potential timeline. Fox (which was home to the show for its first two season before it moved on Hulu) announced in May 2019 that season 3 is coming. Production started in October 2019, but experienced delays due to the lockdowns caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the filming of "The Orville" season 3 didn't wrap up until August 2021, and the season didn't premiere until June 2, 2022.

Because of the third season's bumpy production, it may be better to use season 2 as a rough comparison point. "The Orville" was renewed for season 2 in November 2017, and the sophomore season's first episode (titled "Ja'loja") aired in December 30, 2018. Assuming a similar production cycle, you can expect season 4 to premiere roughly one year after its official announcement.