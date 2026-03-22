Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Has One Major Issue With Interstellar

Before becoming the best-selling sci-fi author of "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary," Andy Weir was a programmer. He's also the son of a physicist, which means he has plenty of opinions on science and technology-based entertainment. Sadly, Christopher Nolan failed to meet his standards with one aspect of his 2014 film "Interstellar," with Weir criticizing the idea that it would be easier to colonize another planet rather than fix our own.

At this point, it's surely a well-established fact that "Interstellar" is Nolan's emotional masterpiece. Sure, "Oppenheimer" absolutely dominated the 2024 Oscars and "The Dark Knight" is still somehow even better than you remember it, but Nolan perfectly melded his predilection for a more cerebral approach to storytelling with just the right amount of heart with his 2014 sci-fi drama. It remains the film that was, in some ways, his most expansive and yet most personal project.

The fact that "Interstellar" is remarkable for its scientific accuracy only bolsters the case for it being Nolan's best. Of course, that's to be expected if you have Nobel Prize-winning physicist Kip Thorne shepherding your project. Thorne went above and beyond while working as a consultant on "Interstellar," explaining in multiple interviews that every aspect of the film was vetted by experts. When Neil deGrasse Tyson took a run at him and the film on his StarTalk podcast, the physicist remained unperturbed, deftly answering every one of Tyson's objections with a solid, science-based answer.

But Thorne didn't reckon with the likes of "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir, who claims some of the plot conceits in "Interstellar" are "questionable."