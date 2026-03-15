Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Did Not Hold Back About Black Mirror

"Project Hail Mary" is shaping up to be the best sci-fi movie of 2026. Andy Weir, the author of the book on which it's based, is currently doing the rounds to promote the film, and we're getting his takes on several topics. One such topic is the show "Black Mirror," of which it seems the writer isn't a fan. Why? Because it's mean to technology.

We live in a world that is essentially the product of unfettered technological advancement and proliferation. Today, some of the most powerful people in the world are tech company CEOs who, not content with having transformed the world via apps and devices, have used their newfound power and influence to subsume every aspect of our culture, from music to movies (Amazon MGM is the studio distributing "Project Hail Mary").

Meanwhile, the devices in our pockets are not only capable of monitoring every aspect of our existence, but have the ability to immediately divert our attention with a mere spasm. At the same time, the companies responsible for this state of affairs hold grandiose launch events for products on which they've barely iterated, wherein quarter-zip-clad cretins strut across stages heralding each new design as some sort of revolution.

So, you'd think that a bit of pushback against this new world order would be welcome. Well, as far as Weir is concerned, technology is very cool, actually, and any arguments to the contrary are ignoring the fact that tech "generally makes things better." That includes "Black Mirror," the award-winning sci-fi horror series that helped inspire "Severance" but which to Weir's mind is just simplistic anti-tech propaganda.