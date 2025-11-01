Interstellar Almost Stopped Matt Damon From Doing This Hit Movie With 91% On Rotten Tomatoes

The narrative heft of "Interstellar" lies in the desperate search for a habitable planet while the atmosphere on Earth becomes increasingly unlivable. During this search, we visit the icy planet endorsed by Dr. Mann (Matt Damon), who is woken up from decades of cryostasis by Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and his crew. While Mann's reports about the planet's suitability for human survival initially evoke hope, the ugly reality of the situation reveals itself after Mann tries to kill Cooper and boards the crew's spacecraft.

This pivotal sequence etches an uncomfortably stark picture of betrayal, underlining the human tendency to abandon base empathy in a desperate (and selfish) urge to survive. Damon's cameo, although brief, makes a memorable mark on the evolving story, as Mann's cowardice and betrayal induce a bleak scenario that only pushes Cooper and Dr. Brand (Anne Hathaway) to pull off the impossible.

A year later, Damon assumed a similar role in Ridley Scott's "The Martian," an epic science fiction adventure that also tests the limits of human grit and perseverance. Like Mann, Dr. Mark Watney (Damon) is also stranded on a near-inhospitable planet, on which he must find a way to communicate with NASA and return home before it's too late. The comparisons between the roles are inevitable, and Damon himself was initially hesitant to play Watney right after embodying the villainous Mann in "Interstellar," but Scott dismissed his concerns by emphasizing that the movies were "totally f***ing different." Damon told Yahoo! about his first meeting with Scott, and how the acclaimed director had eased his worries right away:

"I went in to meet him [Scott], then I signed on really quickly. I went in and I said, I really love this script, but my only hesitation is I've just done 'Interstellar', in which I played a dude stranded on a planet. It might be weird if, after taking a year and a half off, I played another dude stranded on a planet. I explained 'Interstellar' to him, and he said, 'The movies are totally f***ing different, this is going to be f***ing fun. Let's do this!' He was so infectious, I couldn't really say no to him."

Scott isn't wrong about the roles being completely different, as Mark Watney can be perceived as the antithesis of Dr. Mann and everything he stands for. Let's examine these differences.