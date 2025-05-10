Matt Damon's Interstellar Cameo, Explained

When Joseph Cooper and his crew first travel to Mann's planet, they are optimistic. After all, the doctor previously transmitted data that suggested the ice world was able to support human beings. As such, when Dr. Mann is revived from his cryostasis, there's hope that he and his planet might just be able to help save the human species. However, soon after arriving on the world, Cooper discovers that Professor John Brand, back on Earth, lied to him prior to the mission launch. The scientist knew that transporting humans from Earth to a new planet wouldn't work as his gravity theory was incomplete and could only be finished with data taken from inside a black hole. As such, he intended for Cooper and his team to go through with plan B and colonize another planet rather than returning to Earth with the data needed to transport the entire human race to a new planet.

Advertisement

Things continue to go downhill after this revelation, with Mann admitting that he also knew Brand's Plan A wasn't feasible. Hen then proceeds to try to kill Cooper and admits that he falsified the data showing his planet was hospitable to humanity. He did so in order to bring a crew to his location so that he could be rescued from what is essentially a giant ball of ice. Cooper is saved, but one of his crew members is then killed by a booby trap set by Mann, who then steals the crew's landing aircraft. He subsequently attempts to dock it on the larger Endurance spacecraft, only to be killed after the airlock depressurizes during docking.

This severely damages the Endurance itself, forcing Cooper to change his plans and venture directly into the heart of the giant black hole Gargantua (which turned out to be a highly accurate rendering of an actual black hole). As such, Matt Damon's character is arguably the main villain of "Interstellar," as his selfish ambitions almost jeopardize the entire Endurance mission and result in the death of a crew member. While Professor Brand himself lied to the whole crew in order to get them to carry out his Plan B (colonizing another planet), Mann is more immediately treacherous and selfish.

Advertisement