Christopher Nolan Was The Only Person Who Could End Matt Damon's Acting Break

Matt Damon is a constant presence in Hollywood. He's just always there, doing something interesting and delivering solid performances across the board. But far from just being a rent-a-star type, if you look back at Matt Damon's best movies, there's some pretty impressive stuff there, with the guy seemingly not letting up since he and his buddy Ben Affleck essentially jump started their own careers by writing "Good Will Hunting."

Now, he's part of an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's biopic about the so-called father of the atomic bomb. Damon plays Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, who oversaw the Manhattan project which infamously led to the creation of the first nuclear weapon. The "Oppenheimer" trailers show Damon doing what he does, providing some veteran movie star magnetism and being a solid scene partner for Murphy, who is leading a Nolan film for the first time with this three-hour epic.

But it could have very easily been someone else in the role of Groves, as Damon was supposed to be on a brief acting break prior to being cast in Nolan's biopic. Having appeared in 2021's "Stillwater" and "The Last Duel," then providing a brief cameo for 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," Damon kicked off 2023 with the excellent "Air" for Amazon Studios. A quick look into his filming schedule reveals the man was basically shooting stuff back-to-back right up to 2020 in order to churn out these successive projects, wrapping "The Last Duel" in October of that year. The "Bourne" star wouldn't have started filming again until June 2022 when "Air" got underway if it wasn't for a call from Nolan.