The Isaac Asimov Books That Taught Andy Weir How Diverse The Sci-Fi Genre Can Be

The sci-fi genre has the potential to go in a lot of directions. All it takes is watching a few of the most rewatchable episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or comparing that IP to the high drama of a space opera like "Star Wars" to realize how many registers you can hit across the sci-fi genre. For "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir, the realization of the breadth of sci-fi options came from an even older inspiration: sci-fi legend and Founding Father Isaac Asimov's book "Caves of Steel." In an interview with Grimdark Magazine, Weir was asked about some of the sci-fi books that impacted him the most deeply in childhood. Here's what the bestselling author said:

"I loved the 'Caves of Steel' series by Asimov. They showed me that Sci-Fi can be more than just action or adventure stories. It can also be a mystery or, frankly, anything you want."

The Asimov Classic was originally published as a multi-part serialized story in "Galaxy Magazine" from October through to December 1953. Weir followed up that title with another, even older book, too, saying:

"Also, "Red Planet" by Heinlein really hit me in my sense of wonder when I read it as a kid."

"Red Planet" by Robert A. Heinlein is a juvenile sci-fi classic published in 1949 that explores Mars through the lens of college kid and human colonist Jim Marlowe. While fun, it is a very different tone from Weir's first choice by Asimov. (Weir is an unabashed fan of Asimov's books, even if he hasn't minced words about some adaptations.)