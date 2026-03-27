Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Didn't Mince Words About This Isaac Asimov Adaptation

It should come as no surprise to the reader that author Andy Weir, the writer of "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary," is a big fan of Isaac Asimov. He confessed as much in a recent GQ interview wherein he recommended 10 sci-fi books and movies that shaped his taste and style. Some of what he recommends are perfectly logical, given his interests in problem-solving-based sci-fi storytelling, and the inimitable power of a human's good humor.

He very much enjoys Ron Howard's 1995 biographical disaster film "Apollo 13," for instance, a movie about the moon mission that went awry and what needed to be done to rescue the space-bound astronauts. He recommends that we all read Robert A. Heinlein's 1955 novel "Tunnel in the Sky," another story about a group of resourceful astronauts, students this time, who find themselves stranded and having to survive on a distant planet. And he loves big adventure films as well, being fond of Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and Irvin Kershner's 1980 epic "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

And, yes, Andy Weir is fond of Isaac Asimov's 1950 collection "I, Robot," a compilation of robot stories culled from Asimov's career up to that point. It contains the 1942 short story "Runaround," which first introduced Asimov's famed Three Laws of Robotics, a trio of ethical laws that has come to inform most robot stories that followed. But Weir wanted to clarify that it was Asimov's book he likes, and not Alex Proyas' 2004 film adaptation with Will Smith (which almost killed Smith). That movie is a very, very, very loose adaptation of the "I, Robot" concepts, and Weir is not fond of it. He said that it wasn't the least bit faithful to the original book.