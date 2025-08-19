Alan Tudyk Was Removed From I, Robot's Marketing Campaign For A Wild Reason

These days, Alan Tudyk is known as one of the most versatile and prolific voice-over and performance-capture actors of his generation. From voicing characters in pretty much every modern-day animated Disney film to playing K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars" and "Andor," he's crafted quite the impressive resume. He even voiced Iago in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake, with his other recent roles including turns in Netflix's "The Electric State," DC's "Creature Commandos" (as the fan-favorite character Doctor Phosphorous), and dozens of other TV series and streaming titles.

Back in the early 2000s, however, Tudyk was better known for his live-action roles, typically of a comedic nature. If you're of a certain generation, you likely know him best as wisecracking pilot Hoban Washburne on "Firefly" or as Steve the Pirate in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." But while he was building a reputation for comedy in Hollywood, he also took on a different role in the 2004 Will Smith-led sci-fi movie "I, Robot," doing the same kind of robotic performance capture he'd later tackle in the "Star Wars" universe. Of course, you may not have known that it was Tudyk behind Sonny the robot at all, and there's apparently a very specific reason for that.

"They were doing test audiences with the movie, and they score the characters," Tudyk explained in an episode of the "Toon'd in with Jim Cummings" podcast. "I got word back, 'Alan, you're testing higher than Will Smith.'" With one of Hollywood's biggest stars on the marquee of the project, the answer from the studio side was simple: cut Tudyk from any major marketing materials, effectively burying his role.