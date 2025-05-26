Why Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Changed Star Wars Canon For K-2SO's Origin

Spoilers for "Andor" to follow.

A long time ago in a studio far, far away, the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Andor" was conceived as a show following the Rebel Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his reprogrammed Imperial droid partner K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) on their adventures across the galaxy. As the 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" had introduced Cassian and K2 by showing the end of their partnership, this series would explore the beginning.

Advertisement

Tony Gilroy — the credited writer (and uncredited reshoots director) on "Rogue One" who eventually created the "Andor" we all know — took a different approach. Speaking to Deadline in 2023, Gilroy compared one of the show's early iterations to the 1969 Western "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," i.e. two outlaw friends on the run who rib each other plenty along the way. Butch and Sundance have inspired "Star Wars" in the past, too.

Gilroy said this early draft was "incredibly well done," but that the premise was also "totally limiting and claustrophobic." So, he pitched an "insane" take to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and unintentionally got himself the job running "Andor."

Gilroy's "Andor" is much more of an ensemble piece than it sounds like the early versions were. The first season is about how Cassian becomes a Rebel, not in a laborious way but rather because "Andor" is a story about different people living under a dictatorship who respond to and learn from that life experience in different ways. In an interview with /Film's Ben Pearson for "Andor" season 2, Gilroy diagnosed the "fatal flaw" of the early drafts or "Andor" as the story not taking its time and rushing right into the adventure:

Advertisement

"[If] we're going to storm the Citadel in the pilot, what are you going to do in episode 9? What do you do? You're just going to keep getting the disc?"

So, Gilroy purposefully held off on introducing K2, who is absent in season 1 (though there's a scene where Cassian is roughed up by an Imperial droid to foreshadow K2). K2 only showed up in the back half of season 2, and even then, he only had his familiar personality in the final three episode arc. As for the 2017 comic "Star Wars: Rogue One — Cassian & K-2SO Special" #1, which had already shown how the two met and K2 joined the Rebellion? Gilroy decided he wasn't going to structure his whole second season around accommodating that single comic.

On the "Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz" podcast, Gilroy explained:

"Canon, I usually try to deal with it and I'm really sympathetic and into it, [but] I was annoyed to find out that somebody in the interim between 'Rogue' and ['Andor'] had written an origin story for K-2SO. And it's like, 'No, I'm not paying attention to that.'"

Once again, Tony Gilroy is completely right.