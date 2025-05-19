The Real Reason Rogue One's Jyn Erso Didn't Appear In Andor

Although the "Andor" series finale has been pretty well received by fans, some viewers were disappointed that Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) never made an appearance. She was, after all, the co-lead of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," i.e. the movie that "Andor" leads directly into, and she even shared her final moments of life with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). But Jyn is nowhere to be found in all two seasons of "Andor," not even as a quick cameo.

When asked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly if he had ever considered including her in the show, creator Tony Gilroy answered bluntly, "No." He went on to clarify:

"In the end, I realized if people didn't absolutely have to be there, they shouldn't. And it would've been lame to bring Jyn back as a cameo. That would've been really disrespectful in a way. I'd rather honor 'Rogue' and keep it straight."

Even in the intense season 2 finale, where some sort of reference to Jyn would've been easily accepted by fans, Gilroy held firm to his rule of no cheap cameos. "Episode 12 is very unique. It's its own energy and we are not trying to hype anything in 12. We always knew it was going to be not a low energy, but a different kind of episode," he explained. The result is a season 2 (and series) finale that feels like a conclusion in its own right, not just a way to convince new viewers to check out "Rogue One" for the ending to Cassian's story.

