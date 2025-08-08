Foundation Season 3 References One Of Isaac Asimov Strangest Sci-Fi Stories

Heads up! This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 5. It also has spoilers for Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" and "Robot" novels. Proceed with caution!

In "Foundation" season 3, episode 5, Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) wakes up from an interstellar jump through space. He sees Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) walk up and say, "First few jumps are always strange." She touches him and adds, "You're not cold. It just feels like it. But ... It's gonna feel like you left a bit of yourself behind, and it's trying to catch up with you. But it will, eventually."

The line is easy to miss in the midst of the Second Foundation drama unfolding in the show, but there are a lot of points in this Apple TV+ adaptation where the writers manage to sneak in subtle nods to the source material. In this case, the references to things like feeling cold and leaving some of yourself behind may have a bit more to them than at first meets the eye. They are eerily reminiscent of a short story Isaac Asimov wrote called "Escape!" It was included in his 1950 short story collection "I, Robot," which is indirectly providing source material for the current series. (Asimov's robot stories and novels take place in the same universe as Foundation, albeit 20,000 years or so apart.) The best part about the connection? "Escape!" is one of the trippiest Asimov short stories of them all.