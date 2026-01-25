Isaac Asimov Collaborated With A Sci-Fi Legend On An Unfilmable I, Robot Script

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Isaac Asimov published his short story collection "I, Robot" in 1950, compiling several robot-themed stories that he had previously submitted to sci-fi magazines like "Astounding Science Fiction" and "Super Science Stories." The book consists of nine stories that all concern the fineries of creating artificial life forms, and the ethics they must abide by. One of the stories, "Runaround," introduced Asimov's well-known Three Laws of Robotics, which the author posited were necessary to ensure that there would never be a proper robot uprising against humans.

The book became widely known among sci-fi fans, and Asimov's Laws have become openly discussed in all real-world conversations of robotics. In the 1960s, three of the "I, Robot" stories were adapted into episodes of TV anthology shows. Modern audiences might know "I, Robot" best from Alex Proyas' 2004 film starring Will Smith (which may or may not have influenced Elon Musk), a loose adaptation of the story "Little Lost Robot."

But back in the late 1970s, though, Asimov and celebrated sci-fi author Harlan Ellison collaborated on a potential film version of "I, Robot" that would have done full justice to Asimov's original stories. Both authors wanted to write a proper sci-fi film for adults, something neither of them felt had been done yet. The Ellison screenplay was described in detail in the 2002 biography "Harlan Ellison: The Edge of Forever," and his idea was to stage several stories in "I, Robot" as flashbacks in a "Citizen Kane" like character exploration (which was similar to the flashback structure of the book). Ellison described his experience writing the "I, Robot" screenplay in a 1979 interview with the Comics Journal, and he recalled a lot of toil and frustration with Hollywood. He also recalled that his completed script was nigh unfilmable.