Will Smith Nearly Died Shooting This Sci-Fi Movie - And Hid It From His Wife

Alex Proyas' 2004 sci-fi film "I, Robot" is only very loosely based on Isaac Asimov's 1950 anthology of the same name. The original book was a short story collection, with each tale speculating on the ethics of creating humanoid androids. In one of the stories, Asimov laid out his three laws of robotics, which were the ethical guidelines that droid-inventors would need to program into robo-brains to prevent a robot uprising. In brief, the three laws were: no robot can cause harm to a human, either by action or inaction; robots have to follow human orders (unless it conflicts with law #1); and a robot has to preserve its own life.

All of the philosophical intrigue was replaced in Proyas' film with action scenes, motorcycle chases, and an oblique detective story. Will Smith starred as Del Spooner, a Chicago cop who is investigating a crime that may have been committed by an android (played by Alan Tudyk). It's the year 2035, and servant androids are everywhere. Del Spooner hates them all, knowing that android logic doesn't account for situations where two human lives are in danger. Throughout the film, Smith did his own motorcycle stunts, often seen riding an ultra-cool, high-tech vehicle through the futuristic streets.

Smith's ambition to do his own stunt driving, however, was something that nearly killed him and angered his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2004, Pinkett Smith revealed that her husband attempted to perform a high-speed motorcycle stunt early in production and was thrown off the bike ...and didn't tell her about it at first. Smith was merely bruised, but it could've been much worse, while Pinkett Smith was "pissed." Smith described the whole experience in a now-deleted Instagram post, but it has since been archived by KIIS-FM on Facebook.