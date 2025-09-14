This Sci-Fi Box Office Hit About Artificial Intelligence Was Rejected By Denzel Washington

For most of his legendary career, Denzel Washington has been able to call his tune. Studios are eager to be in business with him, and it certainly helps his cause that he enjoys making commercial films from time to time (as evidenced by his "Equalizer" movies). So, post-stardom, if he regrets making or not making a film, he only has himself to blame.

Personally, even though Denzel Washington is my favorite living actor, I do think he's made some mistakes over the years. The formula thriller "The Bone Collector" was limp material that confined him to a bed for most of the movie, while the hospital hostage drama "John Q" was formulaic pap. And I have no idea what he was thinking when he signed on to star opposite two of our most annoying living actors (Jared Leto and Rami Malek, both of whom inexplicably have Oscars) in the serial killer thriller "The Little Things."

But what about Washington? Does he have any regrets? The two-time Oscar winner is generally pretty happy with how his career has turned out, though there are some opportunities that, in retrospect, he wishes he'd leapt on. However, that does not include the Will Smith hit that pondered the potential pitfalls of a future where artificial intelligence is an essential part of human life.