Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Didn't Mince Words About This Oscar-Winning Sci-Fi Movie

Andy Weir has plenty of opinions and isn't shy about sharing them. The "Project Hail Mary" author has some strong thoughts about "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and previously let it be known that he wasn't a fan of "Black Mirror" because he saw the sci-fi anthology series as being too anti-tech. Oh, and Weir also has a major issue with the "Star Trek" franchise. So you can bet if a new sci-fi movie debuts and gains any sort of attention, the author is going to have something to say. That was certainly the case with Alfonso Cuarón's 2013 effort "Gravity," which, according to Weir, was one big mislead from the very beginning.

The film itself was actually excellent from the very start. The opening oner in "Gravity" is one of the best action scenes ever, and things only got better from there. The film sees Sandra Bullock and George Clooney's astronauts stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed by space debris. With no way to contact Earth and rescue an impossibility, the pair embark on a perilous journey through orbit to reach the International Space Station in what is one of the most tense and riveting space adventures ever put on screen.

"Gravity" earned widespread praise upon its 2013 debut, and not only from critics. The great James Cameron called it "the best space film ever done" (via Variety), and it earned 10 nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, winning seven, including Best Director for Cuarón, and Best Cinematography for Emmanuel Lubezki. All in all, then, it was nothing short of a triumph. Except it wasn't scientifically accurate and, surprise, surprise, Andy Weir didn't like that.