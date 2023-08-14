The Opening Oner In Gravity Is The Best Action Scene Ever

(Welcome to Best Action Scene Ever, a column dedicated to breaking down the best, most effective action sequences throughout the genre. In this edition, we revisit the groundbreaking triumph of Alfonso Cuarón's "Gravity" and the adrenaline-pumping thrills of that opening one-shot sequence.)

Space is where things go to die. Whether it's literal stars going supernova, another of Elon Musk's Space-X rockets experiencing a "rapid unscheduled disassembly," or poor George Clooney on his last-ever mission to the International Space Station, the seemingly infinite vacuum surrounding our planet and the rest of the entire known universe is as inhospitable as environments get. So the fact that humanity keeps encroaching on this final frontier despite the mind-melting risks either speaks to our relentless industriousness as a species ... or our unparalleled pigheadedness. What "Gravity" suggests is: What if it were both?

Director Alfonso Cuarón's 2013 masterpiece is easy to praise as a technological marvel, seamlessly recreating the sheer beauty and the unquantifiable terror of space in equal measure. But more than merely functioning as a feature-length tech-demo, "Gravity" rightfully earned each and every one of its 10 Academy Award nominations (and eight total wins) by integrating cutting-edge innovation in visual effects with a whip-smart script that never once lost sight of how to combine spectacle with story. That much was clear right from the opening moments of the film, which unfolds as a single unbroken take digitally stitched together over the course of over 13 exhausting, nerve-wracking minutes.

All the while, Cuarón feeds us everything we need to know about Sandra Bullock's rookie astronaut Ryan Stone, Clooney's grizzled veteran Matt Kowalski, and the dire straits they find themselves in when a Russian missile destroys its own rogue satellite (remember what I said about pigheadedness?) and unleashes disaster upon the NASA crew.