How Supergirl Sets Up Kara's Role In James Gunn's Man Of Tomorrow

This post contains major spoilers for "Supergirl."

The latest chapter in the new DC Universe is upon us. What began last summer with director James Gunn's "Superman" has now continued with "Supergirl." Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El had a brief cameo in Gunn's "Superman," but now, it's her turn to take center stage. Her first solo adventure is just the first major step on her journey in the DCU, though, as she's also set to appear in next summer's "Man of Tomorrow."

Also directed by Gunn (who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran at Warner Bros.), "Man of Tomorrow" is going to see David Corenswet's Superman teaming up with an unlikely ally in the form of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in order to tackle an even bigger threat. Presumably, Brainiac, with the villain set to make his live-action debut in a feature film played by Lars Eidinger. But they won't be alone in the fight.

Several other key DCU characters are set to appear in the movie, including Alcock's Supergirl. But how exactly does director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" movie set the stage for her appearance in "Man of Tomorrow" next year? Primarily, it puts her in the right place, namely Earth, which will allow her to help her Kryptonian cousin battle whatever threats emerge, including the ones that will threaten humanity in Gunn's forthcoming sequel.

"Supergirl" is based on the "Woman of Tomorrow" comics, but makes some structural changes to the source material. The key thing is that the vast majority of the movie is set in space, with Kara off sewing her wild oats and dealing with some intense personal grief.