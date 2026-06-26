How Supergirl Sets Up Kara's Role In James Gunn's Man Of Tomorrow
This post contains major spoilers for "Supergirl."
The latest chapter in the new DC Universe is upon us. What began last summer with director James Gunn's "Superman" has now continued with "Supergirl." Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El had a brief cameo in Gunn's "Superman," but now, it's her turn to take center stage. Her first solo adventure is just the first major step on her journey in the DCU, though, as she's also set to appear in next summer's "Man of Tomorrow."
Also directed by Gunn (who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran at Warner Bros.), "Man of Tomorrow" is going to see David Corenswet's Superman teaming up with an unlikely ally in the form of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in order to tackle an even bigger threat. Presumably, Brainiac, with the villain set to make his live-action debut in a feature film played by Lars Eidinger. But they won't be alone in the fight.
Several other key DCU characters are set to appear in the movie, including Alcock's Supergirl. But how exactly does director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" movie set the stage for her appearance in "Man of Tomorrow" next year? Primarily, it puts her in the right place, namely Earth, which will allow her to help her Kryptonian cousin battle whatever threats emerge, including the ones that will threaten humanity in Gunn's forthcoming sequel.
"Supergirl" is based on the "Woman of Tomorrow" comics, but makes some structural changes to the source material. The key thing is that the vast majority of the movie is set in space, with Kara off sewing her wild oats and dealing with some intense personal grief.
Supergirl has made a home on Earth
All the while, David Corenswet's Clark Kent is trying to coax her back to Earth so that she can have a meaningful go at making it a more permanent new home. Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Corenswet's Superman are very different characters, as illustrated in the movie, and this is at least part of why she resists settling down on Earth.
After going on a whirlwind, hectic 72-hour adventure in space to save Krypto after Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts) shoots him with a poison dart while also helping Ruthye (Eve Ridley) on her part of revenge, Kara makes a few key changes. For one, she has embraced her heroic side more by the end of the journey. Supergirl barely wears her superhero costume in her own movie, but is more proudly donning it by the end.
Aside from that, she decides that it's high time she embraces the family she has left, namely Clark, and makes an earnest go of things on Earth. So, after a little more galavanting around the stars with Ruthye, she takes Krypto back to Earth and surprises Clark at his apartment for an emotional, final scene. Clark even says he could use her help, which tees up the ball for them to work together on future threats.
Aside from offering the movie itself closure, it firmly establishes that Kara is, indeed, settling down on Earth for the foreseeable future. Thus, it helps put her right where James Gunn needs her for "Man of Tomorrow."
How big of a role will Supergirl have in Man of Tomorrow?
So, just how big a role is Milly Alcock's "Supergirl" going to have in "Man of Tomorrow" next year? A pretty big one, it sounds like. James Gunn, speaking to "Extra" recently, said the following:
"Milly's got a big role in that one ['Man of Tomorrow']. I feel sorry for her because she's flying around the world, coming to set, shooting with me, coming back, having to do more press, flying back. So, it's hard. It's hard. But she's a trooper."
Considering that Warner Bros. only plans to release one or two DC Studios movies per year, they're putting quite a bit of faith in Alcock. Speaking further on the matter, "Supergirl" executive producer Lars P. Winther recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Alcock will also be a big part of the next, currently unannounced DCU movie.
"She's done her wild ways, and now she's going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again. That's where she is in 'Man of Tomorrow.' It's all more Earth-based. So we have 'Man of Tomorrow,' and we already know what the next movie's going to be after that, and she's a big part of that."
As for what that movie is, exactly? Again, it hasn't been announced, but we know that a new "Wonder Woman" movie is in development. Gunn has also said that a new "Wonder Woman" movie will be easier than a new "Batman" movie, for whatever that's worth. So we're going to see a lot of Kara Zor-El in the future, and that immediate future, at the very least, is going to take place on Earth.
"Supergirl" is in theaters now.