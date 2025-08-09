Warner Bros. Revealed How Many DC Studios Movies They Plan To Make Per Year (And It's Not A Lot)

The new DC Universe got off to a promising start this summer with the release of director James Gunn's "Superman," which is likely to finish as the biggest superhero movie of the year at the box office. So, what's next for DC Studios? The division at Warner Bros. headed up by Gunn and Peter Safran has "Supergirl" and "Clayface" on deck next year, with many more films in various stages of development. Just don't expect to see three or four movies per year from DC in 2027 and beyond.

In a letter to shareholders following a recent quarterly earnings report, Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav laid out what everyone can expect from the studio in the years ahead. "In future years, we are targeting 12-14 theatrical releases annually across our four key labels — Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, New Line Cinema, and Warner Bros. Animation," Zaslav explained in the letter. Of those 12 to 14 releases, however, no more than one or two of them will be from DC Studios.

That is a telling approach, as it seems the new DCU is going to go slow and steady, rather than throw a brick on the gas pedal. Granted, DC Studios is also producing shows for HBO and HBO Max, including next year's Green Lantern series "Lanterns," as well as the animated "Creature Commandos." But it's not doing what Marvel Studios previously did by making it a quantity game that ended up hurting the quality of its output. Speaking further, Zaslav laid out what to expect from DC in the more immediate future: