Warner Bros. Revealed How Many DC Studios Movies They Plan To Make Per Year (And It's Not A Lot)
The new DC Universe got off to a promising start this summer with the release of director James Gunn's "Superman," which is likely to finish as the biggest superhero movie of the year at the box office. So, what's next for DC Studios? The division at Warner Bros. headed up by Gunn and Peter Safran has "Supergirl" and "Clayface" on deck next year, with many more films in various stages of development. Just don't expect to see three or four movies per year from DC in 2027 and beyond.
In a letter to shareholders following a recent quarterly earnings report, Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav laid out what everyone can expect from the studio in the years ahead. "In future years, we are targeting 12-14 theatrical releases annually across our four key labels — Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, New Line Cinema, and Warner Bros. Animation," Zaslav explained in the letter. Of those 12 to 14 releases, however, no more than one or two of them will be from DC Studios.
That is a telling approach, as it seems the new DCU is going to go slow and steady, rather than throw a brick on the gas pedal. Granted, DC Studios is also producing shows for HBO and HBO Max, including next year's Green Lantern series "Lanterns," as well as the animated "Creature Commandos." But it's not doing what Marvel Studios previously did by making it a quantity game that ended up hurting the quality of its output. Speaking further, Zaslav laid out what to expect from DC in the more immediate future:
"James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' (2026), 'Clayface' (2026), and the next 'Wonder Woman.' In addition, 'The Batman II' (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development."
DC Studios isn't biting off more than it can chew
"In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio's broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences, and social," Zaslav added.
As Zaslav pointed out, director Matt Reeves will begin filming early next year on "The Batman Part II" after years of delays, with Robert Pattinson returning as the Caped Crusader. However, Gunn has made it clear multiple times Pattinson won't be Batman in the DCU. So, Reeves' DC movie universe will remain its own thing, which means Gunn will need to cast a Batman of his own at some point. That's currently supposed to happen with "The Brave and the Bold," a movie announced in 2023 that hasn't been given a release date as of yet.
So, if we assume there might be two DC movies in 2027, what else might arrive that year? The most likely candidate is the new "Wonder Woman" film, which is being written by Ana Nogueira. She's quickly becoming a favorite at DC Studios, having also penned "Supergirl" as well as a live-action "Teen Titans" movie (which doesn't currently have a release date either).
The larger point being hammered home is that the new regime at DC isn't going to put the cart before the horse. When Warner Bros. launched the now-defunct DC Extended Universe with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, it was in such a rush to catch up to Marvel it became a case of too much, too soon, which doomed the whole enterprise. This time around, it's taking a more measured approach.
"Supergirl" is currently set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.