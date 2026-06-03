Why Supergirl Barely Wears Her Superhero Costume In Her Own Movie

"Supergirl" looks like a pretty faithful movie adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic book series "Woman of Tomorrow." However, while the film will cover the broad strokes of its source material, viewers might be surprised to learn that Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El barely wears her Supergirl costume. Instead, she travels around the galaxy in her regular clothes, which was a deliberate choice by the movie's creatives.

Here's what DC Studios' Chantal Nong Vo had to say during a set visit attended by /Film:

"First of all, she's off the job when you meet her, so she's always being Supergirl on Earth. When she comes to other planets, it's how she gets a break. So, we think that when she's on break, she wouldn't necessarily be in costume, and it's more fun for her to be incognito."

"Supergirl" will see Alcock's character go full "John Wick" on the DC Universe. Her dog, Krypto, gets poisoned, forcing Kara to embark on a cosmic crusade and recover the antidote. That said, Nong Vo claimed the movie is also a coming-of-age story, so the Supergirl costume has symbolic qualities as a result. As she told it:

"So, this journey is she's already been a hero, but not in the way where she's her full self and her full whole self. And so, the movie really is about kind of accepting who you are, accepting your past, processing it, and then that's who she is in the end, in that symbol, you know, the super suit is symbolic of that."

Of course, there were downsides to having Kara dress in her regular clothes, as it meant that the film's creators struggled to decide on outfits for her to wear instead. However, one legendary punk band's t-shirt made the cut.