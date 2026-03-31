Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock Goes Full John Wick On James Gunn's DC Universe

Sometimes, it seems like it's just a (Super)girl and her dog against the world. Only a year after the new DC Universe got off to a promising start with the crowd-pleasing "Superman" reboot in 2025, James Gunn is about to replace that hope-punk tone with something a little more punk rock. Director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" is slated to become our second major addition to the franchise, flying high off the strength of actor Milly Alcock's party-girl cameo as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl at the tail end of "Superman." This time, she's set to enter the spotlight on her own journey through the cosmos — and it's much more indebted to "John Wick" than we could've ever anticipated.

Warner Bros. Discovery has just released a fresh new trailer for "Supergirl" that finally lays out the film's main premise. We knew the upcoming blockbuster would be heavily inspired by Tom King's acclaimed "Woman of Tomorrow" comic book run, though with a Lobo-sized addition or two. While exploring worlds beyond Earth and attempting to come to terms with her tragic past on Krypton, Supergirl's drunken exploits appear to be interrupted by some seriously troublesome bad guys. Although it's clear that our new hero can take care of herself, poor Krypto ends up a victim of slow-acting poison ... leaving Kara with only three days to travel the galaxy, recruit a few new friends along the way, and recover the antidote.

If that's not enough to sell you on this next space-set adventure, perhaps the plentiful action, spectacular visuals, and the increased focus on Jason Momoa's Lobo will help seal the deal. If not, you might need to check yourself for a pulse. Catch the full trailer above!