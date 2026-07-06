8 Upcoming Movies And TV Shows Based On 2025 Books

Alice Feeney is quickly becoming one of the most dominant novelists in Hollywood. "Beautiful Ugly" will further cement her status as an attention-magnet through pages and screens alike. The mystery thriller follows a writer haunted by the disappearance of his wife after she mysteriously vanishes during a phone call a year prior to the book's events.

"Beautiful Ugly" was published by Flatiron Books in January 2025. That same month, it was announced that the relatively young production company Hidden Pictures had bought the film rights. While this was almost certainly exciting for Feeney, it was significantly less extraordinary compared to other authors — least of all due to the fact that, in January 2026, the author got to watch as a miniseries adaptation of her 2020 novel "His & Hers" dominated Netflix charts. It was the first of Feeney's novels to make it from page to screen, but hardly the first to be optioned. Her debut novel "Sometimes I Lie" (2018) was optioned twice, first by Warner Bros. in 2019 and most recently by producers Tommy Harper ("Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Wednesday") and Matt Charman ("Bridge of Spies") in 2024. It isn't hard to imagine that project ultimately ending up at Netflix — in addition to snapping up "His & Hers," the streamer also bought the rights to Feeney's 2021 novel "Rock Paper Scissors."

In contrast, it's likely that "Beautiful Ugly" will be adapted into a theatrical feature film. After all, Hidden Pictures most recently saw success with the Paul Feig-directed adaptation of Freida McFadden's "The Housemaid." Moreover, as the studio attempts to turn "Beautiful Ugly" into its next box office hit, Feeney will probably be busy working on another novel — with her 2026 effort, "My Husband's Wife," having already earned her another TV deal.