Jon Bernthal And Tessa Thompson's 2026 Mystery Miniseries Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
Look, I know on-screen thrillers are a dime a dozen these days; as a fan of the genre and someone who read over 100 thriller books in 2025, I understand if you're feeling a little fatigued. With that said, I think you should give the new thriller miniseries "His & Hers" a shot; it's on Netflix, has a pretty excellent cast, and was developed by William Oldroyd, director of suspense-filled films like "Eileen" and "Lady Macbeth."
Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal lead the series, which focuses on their respective characters — television anchor Anna Andrews and small-town detective Jack Harper — and opens with a shocking murder, with the camera lingering on a woman's bloodied body resting atop the hood of a car. As Jack sets out to investigate, Anna, who just so happens to be his ex-wife and is returning to her TV job after a year away, due to the death of her and Jack's child, shows up too, complicating everything. Worse still, the first murder victim — Rachel Hopkins (Jamie Tisdale), the one on the car hood — was friends with Anna while they were in high school, and their friend group, which also included Jack's sister Zoe (Marin Ireland) and another woman named Helen Wang ("Hacks" standout Poppy Liu), was pretty toxic, to say the absolute least. This is what brings Anna back to the town of Dahlonega (which is roughly a 90-minute drive from Atlanta), where she reunites with Jack and her mother Alice (Crystal Fox).
I should note that, without spoiling anything, you should definitely check the trigger warnings for "His & Hers," particularly because the story sticks pretty closely to the plot of the book of the same name by Alice Feeney, which serves as the source material. Let's dive a little deeper into that.
If you've read His & Hers by Alice Feeney, the Netflix adaptation hits all the same beats
Tessa Thompson is an extraordinarily talented actor who can elevate just about any material she's given, and that's true yet again in "His & Hers," where we immediately learn that Anna is a bit troubled (if her stumbling into her home with a weird tooth injury and chugging from an open bottle of wine is any indication). Again, we know that she and Jack lost their daughter Charlotte, an incident that tore apart their marriage and sent Anna fleeing to Atlanta for work, while Jack stayed behind in Dahlonega to continue working as a detective.
Spoilers ahead, but after Rachel dies, both Helen and Zoe are found murdered, and every single woman has a hand-woven friendship bracelet tucked into their mouth that's discovered by the coroner ... and stranger still, those specific bracelets were made by Anna when she was 16 years old and given to her friends, as we see when Anna visits her childhood home and finds an identical bracelet in her box of childhood belongings. Despite the fact that Jack and Anna clearly have unresolved feelings and potentially want to rekindle their relationship, Jack starts feeling suspicious about Anna's potential involvement, and Jack's new junior partner, Priya (Sunita Mani), is also understandably suspicious of Jack, who was having an affair with Rachel before her death (and does his best to cover that up by planting his niece's DNA instead of his own, lest he become the main suspect in Rachel's murder).
I won't spoil the full ending of "His & Hers," but it's wild, to say the least ... and if you have read Alice Feeney's book, it's the same exact conclusion. Still, it packs a big punch on-screen.
His & Hers marks the first major adaptation of Alice Feeney's work — and there's already more on the way
"His & Hers" is the first major adaptation based on one of Alice Feeney's novels, so I've got good news for you: If you liked this series, there will be, allegedly, more like it on the way before long. Feeney, who's colloquially known in thriller circles as the "queen of the twists," excels in clever, mind-bending reveals that are just far-fetched enough to work. Having read literally all of her novels thus far, I can tell you that they're fast-paced delights that leave you reeling when you're finished. Not only that, but Feeney is also pretty prolific. Her first thriller, "Sometimes I Lie," hit shelves in 2018 and told the story of a woman roused from a coma who tries to understand her past ... and while there was an adaptation announced with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead back in 2024 (via Deadline), nothing has come of it just yet. Maybe, if "His & Hers" is a decent success, there could be some movement on that front.
Similarly, in 2021, Netflix scored the option to adapt Feeney's novel "Rock Paper Scissors," which was published that same year (via Variety). But again, there's been nothing on that front since then. More recently, her book "Beautiful Ugly" was slated for an on-screen adaptation basically as soon as it was published in 2025 (also via Variety), and her next book, "My Husband's Wife," arrives on January 20, 2026. Hopefully, with "His & Hers" making waves, that means we'll soon get to see more of Feeney's deeply twisted and deliciously dark stories play out on either the big or small screen. In the meantime, "His & Hers" is streaming on Netflix.