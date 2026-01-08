Jon Bernthal And Tessa Thompson's 2026 Mystery Miniseries Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Look, I know on-screen thrillers are a dime a dozen these days; as a fan of the genre and someone who read over 100 thriller books in 2025, I understand if you're feeling a little fatigued. With that said, I think you should give the new thriller miniseries "His & Hers" a shot; it's on Netflix, has a pretty excellent cast, and was developed by William Oldroyd, director of suspense-filled films like "Eileen" and "Lady Macbeth."

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal lead the series, which focuses on their respective characters — television anchor Anna Andrews and small-town detective Jack Harper — and opens with a shocking murder, with the camera lingering on a woman's bloodied body resting atop the hood of a car. As Jack sets out to investigate, Anna, who just so happens to be his ex-wife and is returning to her TV job after a year away, due to the death of her and Jack's child, shows up too, complicating everything. Worse still, the first murder victim — Rachel Hopkins (Jamie Tisdale), the one on the car hood — was friends with Anna while they were in high school, and their friend group, which also included Jack's sister Zoe (Marin Ireland) and another woman named Helen Wang ("Hacks" standout Poppy Liu), was pretty toxic, to say the absolute least. This is what brings Anna back to the town of Dahlonega (which is roughly a 90-minute drive from Atlanta), where she reunites with Jack and her mother Alice (Crystal Fox).

I should note that, without spoiling anything, you should definitely check the trigger warnings for "His & Hers," particularly because the story sticks pretty closely to the plot of the book of the same name by Alice Feeney, which serves as the source material. Let's dive a little deeper into that.