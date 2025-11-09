10 Best Thriller Books To Read Right Now

Assassins are common character fodder for thrillers, in part because there's something inherently fascinating about people who murder others for a living. It's not passion or madness — it's just a paycheck, and that kind of career leaves room for some genuinely flexible morality. Some assassins, like Billy Summers, have rules, and one of them is that he only kills undeniably bad men. Rule in place, Billy takes one last job with plans to retire afterwards. Good luck with that, Billy.

All things being equal, "Billy Summers" is an engaging, suspenseful read with a charismatic lead and a thrilling narrative. There are two elements that make it stand apart from the pack, though, and the first comes in the form of the author, Stephen King. The horror legend is no stranger to thrillers, but the overwhelming majority of his novels have some degree of unnatural or supernatural events running through them. Exceptions are slim — think the early likes of "Cujo" and "Misery" — but this is another title for that very short list, as the story and characters stay grounded throughout.

The other element at play here is actually reminiscent of "Misery" in that Billy is writing a memoir during his down time, and those pages are actual pages in the novel. We learn about his past and the events that led him to this lifestyle through his own words, and gives them enough attention to ensure they feel apart from his own writing. It serves the pacing well and imbues the ending with a stronger punch. Here's hoping the upcoming film adaptation is equal to "Misery" as well.