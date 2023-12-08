Eileen Ending Explained: This Ain't Hitchcock

This article contains major spoilers for "Eileen."

A lot of people know what they want when they buy a ticket to see a movie, or buy it on physical media, or click on a title in the streaming service of their choice. If it looks like a romantic comedy, they expect a romantic comedy, and they're likely to be disappointed if they get something else instead. This is where the concept of genre comes from, the desire to categorize films based on tangible qualities, so the audiences in the mood for certain storytelling or artistic styles can find what they're looking for. It's comforting to have at least some idea of what you're going to get, even if you don't know how exactly you are going to get it.

But then there are films like William Oldroyd's "Eileen."

"Eileen" has elements of crime movies and thrillers and prison dramas and coming of age stories, but it's none of those things, and it's also all of those things. If you decide to watch "Eileen" and expect a film noir, you may leave the film dissatisfied because it doesn't quite fit that description. If you expect a drama about a repressed young woman's sexual awakening, then you might also find the movie a little stymying.

Instead, Oldroyd's film is specifically design to undermine your expectations, and confront you with characters and storylines and themes that will probably make you squirm. If you're looking for any kind of comfort, "Eileen" isn't it. But art doesn't have to be comfortable. Indeed, sometimes its better to shake the audience out of complacency in order to make a serious, and disturbing point.