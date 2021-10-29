Here's The Movie Homework Last Night In Soho Director Edgar Wright Gave His Co-Writer [Exclusive]

Anyone can gather together an unwieldly list of all their favorite movies that, in one respect or another, give an idea of what to expect from their script. You hear about filmmakers doing that sort of thing all the time in pitch meetings, particularly with Marvel movies. According to Wilson-Cairns, however, the movies Wright sent to her weren't about showing direct comparisons of similar movies that the final cut would ultimately resemble. Instead, it was about evoking a general, even subconscious feeling.

Amusingly, Wilson-Cairns doesn't even try to downplay the overwhelming amount of homework she was given:

"My God. Do you know what? I couldn't even begin. Some of it was like 'Taste of Honey,' a lot of the giallo genre, a lot of those kind of psychological thrillers, and then some of them obscure, BFI [British Film Institute], archive stuff, things you've never heard of. And it wasn't so much like, 'This is what I want to make.' It was more like, 'These are films that are set in Soho. These are films that were made here. This is a film that inspired me, but I don't know why,' and all this sort of stuff."

The humorous, good-natured, and self-deprecating Scottish screenwriter doesn't miss an opportunity to brag about Edgar Wright's music taste, either. Much has been written about Wright's continued reliance and emphasis on music in terms of crafting his films, and that certainly translated to the types of songs that Wright prepared for Wilson-Cairns while developing "Last Night in Soho." And if it were me, I would absolutely take advantage of a specially Wright-curated playlist, too. She told us: