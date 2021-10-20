Last Night In Soho Soundtrack Features '60s Deep Cuts: Listen To Anya Taylor-Joy's Cover Of Downtown

In tandem with Edgar Wright's latest feature, "Last Night In Soho," Back Lot Music has dropped a single, sung by none other than the film's star. Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Witch") steps behind the microphone and croons a soulful, downtempo cover of Petula Clark's '60s chart-topper, "Downtown," in a crisp new music video dropped first on Taylor-Joy's Instagram, then on Focus Features' YouTube channel. Mondo Music and Death Waltz Recording Co. will also release a 7-inch record of the single, with an uptempo version of "Downtown" on the B-side.

Each extended version of the classic pop song is produced by the film's composer, Steven Brice, with the orchestra recording at Abbey Road Studios in London. The 1960s-inspired soundtrack of various artists (curated specifically by Wright) drops on October 22 and includes three songs performed by Taylor-Joy, including a "Soho Version" of Cilla Black's "You're My World" and an a capella version of "Downtown." The arrival of Brice's full score to the film coincides with the film's release on October 29.

In a press release, Price commented on his arrangements of the songs Taylor-Joy performs:

"My thought was, imagine if Sandie's dreams come true and she got to do those songs at Café de Paris for real. So, we did the proper numbers, everything period accurate in Abbey Road. We then wanted to do a unique version of 'Downtown,' building on the audition Sandy performs in the film. We recorded a new slowed down version, combining the orchestra and textures of the film's score to create a haunting new take on the song."