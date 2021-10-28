Last Night In Soho Writer Reminds Us That Nostalgia Was Originally Classified As An Illness [Exclusive]

Our full interview will be published soon, but one of the most interesting aspects of our conversation centered around the origin of the term "nostalgia" and what it used to mean. "Originally nostalgia was a classified illness that happened to Swiss mercenaries when they were fighting for the Pope," Wilson-Cairns explained. "They were so homesick they couldn't function and it was called an illness. And then through the centuries it kind of gets twisted all the way down to something that's now kind of quaint and kitsch."

It's all well and good to fantasize about traveling back in time or want to transport back to certain interactions in your life that were especially meaningful, but nostalgia isn't all rose-tinted glasses: if you're not careful, those glasses can quickly break into shards. "I think in recent years nostalgia's been weaponized," Wilson-Cairns told us. "People talk about the good old days — 'Oh, why don't we go back to the good old days? Vote for me. I'll take you back to the good old days' — and I think that is where it crosses the tipping point from a hobby, [from] something nice, to something that's actively dangerous in our world."

Of course, it's not only politics where nostalgia can be used as unattainable carrot on the end of a stick. It's on display practically everywhere you look in Hollywood, from things like "Stranger Things" and "Fear Street," which I'd argue employ it fairly well, to stuff like "Lightyear," which, judging solely from its newly-released teaser trailer, may not be quite as creatively successful.

I'll leave you with this quote from French novelist Marcel Proust, which I think perfectly sums up what we've been talking about here: