How Author Freida McFadden Feels About Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid Adaptation

In December 2025, Paul Feig adapted "The Housemaid" — based on the best-selling novel by Freida McFadden — and the movie took the world by storm, becoming a bona fide box office sensation and earning a solid review right here at /Film. So what does McFadden think of Feig's adaptation, which stars Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Sklenar?

She loved it. In an interview with SheReads, McFadden soundly praised Feig's interpretation of her story — in which Sweeney's Millie Calloway, fresh out of prison, takes a job as a housemaid for Andrew and Nina Winchester (Sklenar and Seyfried) and their daughter, only to discover that there's something dark going on in that house. "I was completely blown away. At one point, I was tearing up over what a great job they did," McFadden revealed. "When I first saw the whole movie with my family, on the way home, we couldn't stop talking about how good it was. Even my teenagers loved it, and they are notoriously very hard to please."

In fact, McFadden said there was one aspect of her novel that Feig maintained perfectly. "One thing I hadn't been sure about was if the movie would capture the humor in the thriller, but I shouldn't have worried because [Feig] delivered."

So how does McFadden think the movie stacks up against the book, quality-wise? She actually said she thinks the movie might be ... better. "I recognize most authors don't say things like that, but it was the first thing I blurted out to my husband when the lights came back on in the theater. And he agreed!" McFadden revealed. "Without giving anything away, the ending of the movie was what won me over." So what about the main cast of "The Housemaid?" McFadden loved them too.