How To Watch Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid At Home

Anyone who's seen and enjoyed the 2018 movie "A Simple Favor" knows that writer-director Paul Feig is great at adapting thriller books into campy masterpieces, and he managed to do it again in 2025 with "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar. Now, you'll be able to watch this heightened drama from the comfort of your own home, starting with its release on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and digital on February 3, 2026.

"The Housemaid," which debuted in theaters in December 2025 and has performed admirably (having made over $300 million at the global box office against a $35 million production budget), is based on Freida McFadden's hit novel of the same name and even has a sequel in the works now. (I'll circle back to that later.) Besides its financial success, the movie also earned a pretty positive critical response, with Film's Witney Seibold describing "The Housemaid" as being "among Feig's best work" in his review.

As mentioned, the film is currently making its way to the home market and will soon be available to either purchase or rent on digital on-demand services like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more (at the usual prices for those platforms). In addition, those who snag the movie as a digital download will be able to pair it with audio commentary tracks — both from Feig and from his creative team — as well as a featurette about adapting the novel, a behind-the-scenes tour of the film's main set (the Winchester mansion, not to be confused with the Winchester mystery house), and deleted scenes.

So, what is "The Housemaid" about in the first place?