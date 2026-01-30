How To Watch Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid At Home
Anyone who's seen and enjoyed the 2018 movie "A Simple Favor" knows that writer-director Paul Feig is great at adapting thriller books into campy masterpieces, and he managed to do it again in 2025 with "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar. Now, you'll be able to watch this heightened drama from the comfort of your own home, starting with its release on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and digital on February 3, 2026.
"The Housemaid," which debuted in theaters in December 2025 and has performed admirably (having made over $300 million at the global box office against a $35 million production budget), is based on Freida McFadden's hit novel of the same name and even has a sequel in the works now. (I'll circle back to that later.) Besides its financial success, the movie also earned a pretty positive critical response, with Film's Witney Seibold describing "The Housemaid" as being "among Feig's best work" in his review.
As mentioned, the film is currently making its way to the home market and will soon be available to either purchase or rent on digital on-demand services like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more (at the usual prices for those platforms). In addition, those who snag the movie as a digital download will be able to pair it with audio commentary tracks — both from Feig and from his creative team — as well as a featurette about adapting the novel, a behind-the-scenes tour of the film's main set (the Winchester mansion, not to be confused with the Winchester mystery house), and deleted scenes.
So, what is "The Housemaid" about in the first place?
The Housemaid is a bloody, twisted story about two women trapped in a nightmare
As "The Housemaid" opens, we meet Sydney Sweeney's Millie Calloway, and it's a massive understatement to say this girl is down on her luck. After recently being released from prison (for a crime we only learn about later in the film), Millie is living in her car and unable to find a steady job until she meets Nina and Andrew Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar (the latter of whom you might know from "1923" and "It Ends With Us"). At first, her arrangement with the Winchesters seems ideal. Not only does Millie get her own private attic bedroom as part of her continued employment, but Nina and Andrew appear to be the perfect couple, even though their young daughter, Cecelia (Indiana Elle), seems suspicious of Millie's presence. Before long, though, the cracks start to show.
Without spoiling all of the wild twists and turns found within "The Housemaid" (and there are several, which Paul Feig brings to life perfectly by faithfully sticking to Freida McFadden's lurid source novel), the bottom line is that there's a darkness in the Winchester house. Eventually, Millie discovers that there's active abuse occurring in the household ... and not only that, but the more she learns, the more she finds herself in danger as far as Nina and Andrew are concerned.
Again, I don't want to spoil all the fun of "The Housemaid" if you haven't seen it, but even though the movie deals with incredibly serious subjects, it's also bizarrely entertaining thanks to Feig's deft tonal balance and, in particular, Seyfried's phenomenal performance. It's also getting a sequel based on the book sequel by McFadden, so you'll want to watch "The Housemaid" before that reaches theaters.
The Housemaid is getting a sequel, but there's a problem
I actually wrote about this right here at /Film, but shortly after "The Housemaid" made waves at the box office, its distributor, Lionsgate, announced that Paul Feig and Sydney Sweeney would return for a sequel, which will follow Freida McFadden's novel "The Housemaid's Secret." On the one hand, the ending of "The Housemaid" perfectly sets up a sequel, in that it makes it clear that Millie's "work," so to speak, will continue even after she leaves the Winchester house. There is one problem, though, and that problem is Amanda Seyfried.
To be clear, Seyfried herself is never a problem. The woman is, frankly, one of our best working actors and is highly underappreciated despite having both an Emmy and an Academy Award nod under her belt. (She was absolutely snubbed by this year's Oscar nominations for her phenomenal leading turn in Mona Fastvold's "The Testament of Ann Lee.") Because of the way "The Housemaid" concludes, though, Seyfried's character Nina Winchester won't be part of the action anymore ... and again, I won't tell you why if you haven't seen the film. Though Sweeney gives a serviceable performance that I can only assume was bolstered by Feig's careful direction, Seyfried is an absolute knockout in "The Housemaid," and it feels unbelievably disappointing that we probably won't see her in the follow-up.
Only time will tell if that's the case, though. (It's possible Feig has already figured out some sort of workaround.) In the meantime, go ahead and rent or buy "The Housemaid" once it hits major digital platforms on, again, February 3, 2026.