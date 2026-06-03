Cape Fear Review: Apple TV's Psychological Thriller Is Intense And Insidiously Manipulative

"The Executioners," the 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald, was a potboiler crime thriller about a lawyer who gets in over his head after attempting to bring justice to a vile criminal. When it was adapted to the big screen in 1962 as "Cape Fear," director J. Lee Thompson saw the opportunity to get around the novel's more explicit material by turning it into a suspense thriller in the style of Alfred Hitchcock, even going so far as to hire Hitchcock's regular composer, Bernard Herrmann, to do the score. That film remained faithful to MacDonald's "good samaritan" cautionary tale, featuring Gregory Peck as a lawyer whose sense of moral obligation unwittingly painted a target on himself and his family. When Martin Scorsese remade "Cape Fear" in 1991, criminal Max Cady became a mad zealot, and lawyer Sam Bowden became a man who obstructed the law in order to achieve justice. Despite these changes, Scorsese's film felt as much on par with previous versions as it did a logical next step from them, taking the fear of doing the right thing to the wrong person into murkier moral waters.

"Cape Fear," the new Apple TV limited series created and showrun by Nick Antosca, picks up the torch from Scorsese (who's also an executive producer on the series) and runs with it even further. "Cape Fear" the series is a harrowing, sweaty slice of Southern-fried neo-noir, as much '90s sleaze as it is prestige TV. In addition to a group of game directors and crew who clearly enjoy playing around with Hitchcockian flourishes (none more so than composer Jeff Russo, who revitalizes Herrmann's material ingeniously), the series is a showcase for its killer ensemble cast. It's a show that manipulates the audience's sympathies as much as the characters manipulate each other, making it a tense, fulfilling trip.