The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Trailer Makes The Odds Twice As Brutal

Why have the people of Panem endured the annual horrors of the Hunger Games for so many decades? Is it a fear of the ruthless, oppressive, totalitarian government that they all live under? Or is it because the outfits and production design are just so fabulous?

The canon answer is actually "both," and the franchise's blend of dystopian death games and eye-grabbing retrofuturist style has kept audiences coming back to the box office over and over again in our own world as well. The next entry in the film series is "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," based on the novel of the same name by author Suzanne Collins. Set 24 years before the original "Hunger Games" movie, this story centers on Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada as a youthful version of the character previously played by Woody Harrelson) and his participation in the Second Quarter Quell.

The first trailer for "Sunrise on the Reaping" dropped last year, and now Lionsgate is back with a fresh tease of the violence to come. With twice as many tributes in the mix, this latest round of Hunger Games threatens to get as bloody as the PG-13 rating allows. Check out the new trailer for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" above.