For the past several years, Paramount Pictures has scaled back on blockbusters to focus on streaming, and these efforts have been paying off. Paramount Plus, or Paramount+ as it's branded, has built up a strong library of exclusive titles ever since it initially launched as CBS All Access in 2014. This ranges from revivals of legacy franchises like "Star Trek" to reality television and limited series as the premium streaming service has grown. With a robust library of movies and shows, there is something for everyone available to stream on Paramount's digital platform.

As with any streaming service with an extensive catalog of titles to choose from, we're providing our recommendations for the greatest series to stream through Paramount+. These shows stand among some of the best television being produced today, for any platform, streaming or otherwise. For the purposes of this list, we're keeping entrants to titles that were specifically produced for Paramount+, at least for parts of their respective runs.

These are the 10 best Paramount Plus shows of all time ranked, boasting the top exclusives for the streaming service.