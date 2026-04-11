Kiefer Sutherland's Ambitious Spy Thriller Series On Paramount+ Should Have Never Been Canceled

Few television shows have mastered ticking-time-bomb storylines like Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran's "24" franchise. Capturing audience interest over the course of nine action-packed seasons is no walk in the park, and the lion's share of the credit goes to leading man Kiefer Sutherland. His Jack Bauer has proven himself as a formidable one-man unit for two decades, even though Sutherland thinks that Bauer's story remains unresolved and deserves a revisit. So when Sutherland slipped into the shoes of corporate spy John Weir in the Paramount+ spy thriller "Rabbit Hole," it appealed to the nostalgia associated with the highly binge-worthy "24." Even better, "Rabbit Hole" uses the inevitable parallels with "24" to build a wilder premise where Weir navigates shady corporate espionage to thrilling effect.

Unfortunately, "Rabbit Hole" was canceled after one season. Despite its short-lived existence, the series has a dedicated fanbase who were understandably upset about this abrupt cancellation. Weir is nothing like Bauer, but Sutherland plays the corporate spy with a similar gruffness that is interspersed by socially awkward behavior. He's adept at deceiving people and sabotaging the wealthy, but the tables turn when he is wrongfully accused of murder, which propels his desperation to prove his innocence. The stakes are way more personal here, as opposed to that of "24," where some kind of doomsday device (a nuclear bomb or a lethal virus!) threatens innocent lives.

"Rabbit Hole" is not predictable by any means. In fact, it is so convoluted that you'll go "huh?" every once in a while. This isn't a drawback, as it is always a joy to watch Sutherland plunge headfirst into twisty chaos. While season 1 can mostly be treated as a standalone entry, "Rabbit Hole" could've been so much more.