Over the past several years, the level of graphic violence permitted on television has been raised considerably from what was traditionally permissible in the medium. This surge has been driven by premium cable networks and streaming platforms, which often feature fewer content restrictions than their broadcast television counterparts. But recently, even network television shows have upped the gratuitous brutality on screen to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. This heightened viciousness is especially apparent in death scenes, sometimes veering into emotionally devastating and sadistically shocking territory.

With that in mind, we're focusing on the most intense and graphic death scenes in the history of scripted television. Several of these scenes proved controversial and divisive among viewers, with even some of the respective shows' ardent fans feeling a line may have been crossed. Sensitive readers beware, because we're delving into some grim and macabre subject matter thanks to the very premise of this article. These are the 10 most brutal TV show deaths of all time, ranked by sheer intensity and carnage. (Spoilers ahead.)