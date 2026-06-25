10 Best TV Wedding Episodes Of All Time, Ranked
Television wedding episodes feel like the culmination of years of storytelling and character development when they're done right. For enemies-to-lovers stories, these episodes signal how far a once-contentious dynamic has grown and evolved into a (hopefully) healthy romance. For dramas and comedies, these moments usually serve as a major turning point for the overarching narrative, redefining the status quo moving forward. Simply put, a great wedding episode can stand as the absolute highlight of an entire series, delivering on longstanding emotional investment into the characters involved.
With that in mind, from sitcoms to fantasy dramas, we've gathered the greatest television nuptial-centric episodes to hit the airwaves. Whether it's mixing heart with humor or serving as the payoff for characters' arduous searches for long-lasting love, these episodes effectively incorporate a wedding into their respective narratives. In some cases, a wedding is a portent for grave disaster, setting up a profoundly heartbreaking tragedy to come.
Each ringing in matrimonial unions in their own way, these are the 10 best TV wedding episodes of all time, ranked.
10. R & B (This Is Us)
Among the strongest couples in "This Is Us," at least as far as the modern storyline is concerned, is between Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). The third season episode "R & B" chronicles the origins of their relationship and marriage, starting with Randall asking Beth out in 1998. While constantly faced with Beth's concerns and misgivings about their relationship, Randall persists, leading to them getting married. Even after their wedding, the episode explores the complex nature of their dynamic, including the insecurities and foibles they endure and share.
"R & B" is a wedding episode as only "This Is Us" could tell it, with the way that it plays with the passage of time. The constant is that Randall always finds a way to convince Beth that their love is going to work, even as they endure setbacks along the way. This makes the wedding sequences feel all the more earned, as an unlikely relationship blossoms into a long-lasting marriage. A grounded and emotionally authentic look at marriage in the tone and scope that made "This Is Us" such an enduring hit, "R & B" captures the show's underlying appeal.
9. The Duke and I (Bridgerton)
With so much emphasis on public perception around "Bridgerton" centered on its steamy, bodice-ripping spectacle, it's easy to forget how sweet and sentimental it is. Season 1's core couple is between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), with the pair marrying halfway through the season in the episode "The Duke and I." Because of political intrigue, the duo's initial attempts to marry are stonewalled, leading Simon to step up in a big way. This leads to the couple getting married in a more intimate ceremony before they, yes, consummate their union.
While "The Duke and I" may be more well-remembered for Daphne and Simon finally having sex, the wedding ceremony leading up to it is among the season's most quietly triumphant. For a show full of lavish debutante balls and other social functions, the small ceremony is the perfect counterpoint and testament to the happy couple's love. The wedding also captures what "Bridgerton" is truly all about, delivering richly rendered romances that put genuine emotion into the show's sensuality. The standout episode of "Bridgerton" Season 1, "The Duke and I" got audiences talking in more ways than one.
8. New York, I Love You XOXO (Gossip Girl)
So much of the interpersonal drama throughout "Gossip Girl" was borne from its complicated romantic relationships and twisting rivalries. This corresponds to the online pseudonym Gossip Girl weighing in on the soap operatic stakes, though their true identity remains a secret for the majority of the series. Both these messy romances and the identity behind Gossip Girl all come to a head in the series finale "New York, I Love You XOXO." True to form, the finale has two different weddings, albeit separated by five years, across the main series' couples while the gossiper stands revealed.
"Gossip Girl" is a show about lavish lifestyles and upper-class wish-fulfillment between the young and beautiful in Manhattan. With that in mind, the finale pulls out all the stops with celebrity cameos and lushly romanticized filming locations around the affluent borough. But beyond the gaudy frills, the episode does offer satisfying resolutions to its core love stories, with a little expected drama along the way. Tying up its loose ends, "New York, I Love You XOXO" provides the storybook weddings that the main characters of "Gossip Girl" were always going to receive.
7. Landing Gear (New Girl)
Of all the couples in "New Girl," few could've guessed at the outset that the best would be between Schmidt (Max Greenberg) and Cece Parikh (Hannah Simone). The pair finally get married in the Season 5 finale "Landing Gear" but not without Schmidt getting tangled in some cross-country shenanigans along the way. As Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) stalls to tide over everyone while Schmidt is in transit, she contends with her unresolved romantic feelings for Nick Miller (Jake Johnson). However, Nick is in the midst of trying to take his relationship with Reagan Lucas (Megan Fox) to the next level.
Looking back, the fifth season is one of the weaker "New Girl" seasons overall, but the wedding finale does help it stick the landing. Seeing the literal lengths Schmidt will go to make the nuptials work is one of his sweetest moments in the entire series. As any savvy "New Girl" fan might expect, the romantic entanglements and unexpected complications throughout "Landing Gear" fuel much of the episode's comedy. A bright spot in the season that shines a light on most of the main characters' messy love lives, "Landing Gear" is a lot of fun.
6. It's About Time (Boy Meets World)
One of the best shows of the 1990s was "Boy Meets World," a family-friendly coming-of-age sitcom originally airing on ABC. The show's central relationship is between childhood sweethearts Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), who embark on an on-again/off-again courtship from middle school through college. The seventh and final season revolves around the marriage of Cory and Topanga, in the episode "It's About Time." As the wedding runs into complications, Cory faces his friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), who angrily tries to ditch the ceremony, despite being Cory's best man.
Having Shawn play such a major role in "It's About Time" is a wise move because "Boy Meets World" was always more of a trifecta than a coupling. Seeing Shawn worried about how Cory and Topanga's marriage could affect their friendship feels emotionally honest and a natural outgrowth of Shawn's recurring insecurities. At the same time, Cory's older brother Eric (Will Friedle) brings the laughs as he tries his best to keep the wedding on track in his own wild way. The natural progression of Cory and Topanga's relationship, including their dynamic with Shawn, "It's About Time" is a highlight in the show's final season.
5. The Catch (Sex and the City)
Whether or not you're the target audience, it's hard to deny that "Sex and the City" is one of the best HBO shows of all time. Given the show's central drive of its four main characters trying to find romantic love in New York City, marriage was in the equation for some of its leads. The most marriage-motivated of the core quartet is Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), who marries her boyfriend Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) in the sixth season. Taking place in "The Catch," the wedding suffers mishaps, including Harry seeing Charlotte in her dress early and struggling to break the ceremonial glass, but the couple ties the knot.
Charlotte's wedding to Harry is much like their courtship, hardly their storybook romance she had long dreamed of, but that also made it the healthiest relationship in the series. "The Catch" is a comedy of errors, providing consistent humor but also underscoring that the imperfection in Charlotte and Harry's relationship is precisely what makes them perfect for each other. It's no surprise that Charlotte and Harry is one "Sex and the City" relationship that "And Just Like That..." hasn't broken up, because it feels the most organically real. An appropriately chaotic wedding for the most authentic couple in "Sex and the City," "The Catch" reaffirms why Charlotte and Harry secretly give the show its best love story.
4. Happy Ending (Schitt's Creek)
In a way, David Rose (Dan Levy) and his personal arc was always the driving force behind "Schitt's Creek." Over the course of the Canadian sitcom, the pampered protagonist learned to overcome his vapid lifestyle and genuinely grow into an empathetic person. This includes falling in love with his business partner Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid), with the two marrying each in the series finale, "Happy Ending." A whole host of crises and unexpected issues threaten to derail the ceremony, but with some help from David's mother Moira (Catherine O'Hara), love wins out the day.
Written and co-directed by Levy, "Happy Ending" doesn't just feel like the culmination of David and Patrick's romance but the payoff for the entire Rose family. The laughs are still in abundant supply, including David's surprising encounter with a masseuse, but it also packs a tremendous amount of heart. The final farewell with the characters crying was the last thing filmed for the series, with the actors crying for real over their parting of ways. This level of emotional poignancy is something that only "Schitt's Creek" could pull off and something only more resonant after the passing of Catherine O'Hara.
3. Niagara (The Office)
After three seasons of will-they/won't-they, the American version of "The Office" finally coupled up main characters Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). Jim and Pam's relationship is the emotional core of "The Office," and the culmination of their courtship is the two-part wedding episode "Niagara." Joined by their coworkers, along with their family and friends, the happy couple embark on a destination wedding at the titular waterfall. The inevitable hijinks ensue, as whenever Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is involved, but Jim and Pam's love prevails over all the chaos.
"Niagara" isn't the first wedding-centric episode of "The Office," or its last, but it is its finest to focus on nuptials. The episode finds something for virtually everyone in its main cast to do, whether it's Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) getting into romantic entanglements or Jim accidentally exposing Pam's pregnancy after worry Michael would spill the beans. But the story finds plenty of heartwarming moments for Jim and Pam to share together, including their secretly private wedding between themselves. Easily one of the best episodes of "The Office," "Niagara" expertly mixes the comedy and heart that the show is known for.
2. The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding (Friends)
When it comes to sitcom weddings, the bar against which all such episodes will be judged is from "Friends." The double-sized Season 7 finale, "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding," as the title suggests, focuses on the nuptials between Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). This is complicated by interpersonal tension between their respective families and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) getting caught up filming a World War I movie. Between all the wedding chaos, Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) finds a positive pregnancy test, wondering who it belongs to.
Some of the best "Friends" episodes are based around weddings, but there's something special about "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding." From Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) trying and failing to come off as a sternly protective brother to Gary Oldman's hilarious guest-starring turn, the stars align for this episode. The underlying mystery surrounding the pregnancy test gives the story a sense of intrigue, paying off in a big way by the final scene. Deftly balancing multiple subplots and character arcs while delivering a standout wedding ceremony, "Friends" closes its seventh season with emotional aplomb.
1. The Rains of Castamere (Game of Thrones)
It may be twisted to give the top spot to "The Rains of Castamere," the infamous Red Wedding from "Game of Thrones," but no other television wedding is more notoriously known. The penultimate episode of the show's third season, the story centers around the political wedding of Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) and Roslin Frey (Alexandra Dowling). This turns out to be an elaborate trap set by House Frey to betray Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and his family for backing out of his own arranged marriage.
After "The Rains of Castamere," any horrific plot twist in popular fiction, especially in television, is now actively compared to the Red Wedding. That distinction really comes from how forgettably shocking the episode is, with another figure positioned to be the show's hero character dying brutally. Author George R.R. Martin revealed the scene as the hardest for him to write, and with its merciless carnage, it's easy to see why. After witnessing the scene, even knowing that it's coming, the Red Wedding leaves viewers shaken to their core as a testament to its emotional power.
All this and some still mistakenly assume it was Robb getting married at the ceremony. Regardless, the Red Wedding has cemented its place in our pop culture perception of nuptials.