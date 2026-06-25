Television wedding episodes feel like the culmination of years of storytelling and character development when they're done right. For enemies-to-lovers stories, these episodes signal how far a once-contentious dynamic has grown and evolved into a (hopefully) healthy romance. For dramas and comedies, these moments usually serve as a major turning point for the overarching narrative, redefining the status quo moving forward. Simply put, a great wedding episode can stand as the absolute highlight of an entire series, delivering on longstanding emotional investment into the characters involved.

With that in mind, from sitcoms to fantasy dramas, we've gathered the greatest television nuptial-centric episodes to hit the airwaves. Whether it's mixing heart with humor or serving as the payoff for characters' arduous searches for long-lasting love, these episodes effectively incorporate a wedding into their respective narratives. In some cases, a wedding is a portent for grave disaster, setting up a profoundly heartbreaking tragedy to come.

Each ringing in matrimonial unions in their own way, these are the 10 best TV wedding episodes of all time, ranked.