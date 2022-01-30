And Just Like That, Cynthia Nixon Defends Miranda's Decision To Break Up With Steve

Cynthia Nixon has stepped up to defend her character's decision to divorce her husband in "And Just Like That," the HBO Max sequel series to "Sex and the City." "And Just Like That" sees Nixon reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes, whose short red hair has now gone grey ... and that's not the only thing different about her.

If you haven't seen "And Just Like That," join the club, but also be aware that we'll be discussing certain plot points here, which could be regarded as spoilers, if you care about such things.

After two movies, three of the four New York gals at the heart of "Sex and the City" returned in December with "And Just Like That." The 10-episode first season, which costars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, is in its home stretch now, with the finale set to air this coming Thursday. Along the way, Miranda has experienced what The Washington Post describes as "a sexual awakening, sparked by her falling for Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a stand-up comedian — and Carrie's podcasting boss — who is nonbinary."

Long story short, she's decided to leave Steve (David Eigenberg), her husband of many years, for Che. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (via TVLine), Nixon put her character's divorce decision in terms of a regular old breakup, saying: