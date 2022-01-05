Big Is Dead And Gone In And Just Like That, And He's Not Coming Back For The Finale

"And Just Like That" has canceled its plans to bring Big back from the grave.

In a move that surprised long-time fans and kicked off some bizarre stationary bike drama, the continuation of "Sex and the City" killed off Carrie's leading man, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the very first episode ... And they're doing everything they can to make sure he stays dead. The show originally planned to bring Noth back for a "fantasy" moment (more on that later because what does that even mean?) in the "And Just Like That" finale, but according to TVLine, his remaining scenes have been cut from the final episode following a recent story published in The Hollywood Reporter.

The sudden departure of Noth's character might have been shocking a few weeks ago, but it's nothing compared to the mounting allegations of sexual assault that have been made against him. Since THR's story was published in December 2021, four women have come forward with horrifying stories of sexual abuse. His "And Just Like That" co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, have released a joint statement saying, "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." Noth has since been dropped by his talent agency and fired from his recurring role on CBS's "The Equalizer."