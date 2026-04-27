Euphoria Gets Its Own Version Of Game Of Thrones' Red Wedding In Season 3

Hold off on writing your vows if you haven't watched "The Ballad of Palladin," Episode 2 of Season 3 of "Euphoria." Spoilers ahead!

Weddings on HBO dramas don't usually go well — which means it shouldn't come as a big surprise that "Euphoria" Season 3 gets its own version of the Red Wedding from "Game of Thrones."

To be fair, there's not a mass murder like there is at that Red Wedding — where Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and his allies are violently killed by enemy forces while celebrating a marriage — on "Euphoria" Season 3. With that said, the nuptials between Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) definitely don't go completely as planned, thanks entirely to the fact that Nate has been keeping secrets about his business plans and their financial viability from his new wife and several investors.

The third season of Sam Levinson's buzzy and controversial series reintroduces us to the cast of characters after a five-year time jump — so after Cassie "stole" Nate from his ex-girlfriend and Cassie's best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), we find out during the premiere, "Ándale," that Cassie and Nate are tying the knot. As Cassie decides to take matters into her own hands and make money as an adult content creator to pay for exorbitantly expensive flowers that Nate mocks, Nate, who's taken over his father's construction business, is facing challenges of his own. Not only is the project quite clearly delayed, but he also intends to relaunch the company as a whole, and he's hemorrhaging funds in the process.

To make matters worse, Nate borrowed money for this project from a pretty dangerous guy named Naz (Jack Topalian), whom we met in Episode 2 ... and at his wedding, this comes back to haunt him.