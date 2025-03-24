The Office Creator Greg Daniels Had One Rule About Jim And Pam's Relationship

Where some will-they-won't-they romances in TV history, such as that of Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) on "Cheers" or the dynamic duo played by Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd on "Moonlighting," could dominate the entire series, Daniels wanted to be much more cautious in how the writing staff of "The Office" approached Jim and Pam. Daniels, whose past credits included "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill," is credited with being so cautious by his own cast, as detailed in Entertainment Weekly's 2019 oral history of the season 6 episode "Niagara," which hinges on Jim and Pam's wedding. (Fans of the show know that we see Jim and Pam get married twice in this episode: first, privately on the real-life Maid of the Mist boat that takes passengers directly into Niagara Falls; and second, in an official ceremony with their family, friends, and Dunder-Mifflin co-workers.)

In the oral history, Fischer noted, "Greg had a rule that we would only go to the Jim and Pam relationship maybe once an episode, that it would be rare that we'd spend a whole episode on their love story." Speaking in the same oral history, Daniels himself recalled that the connection between Jim and Pam was so palpable, both through the show's writing as well as the chemistry between Fischer and Krasinski as Pam and Jim, that it drew in plenty of shippers who would breathlessly focus on each minute detail in every installment through the first three seasons (the last of which concluded with Jim finally asking Pam out, and her happily saying yes). That sense of connection is a perfect reason why it made sense for Daniels and the series' other writers to avoid making "The Office" into something akin to "The Jim and Pam Show."

To be sure, moments like Jim's proposal to Pam at a rest stop — which faced unexpected production challenges due to, of all things, 9/11 — or their first serious conversation in the third season after Jim admitted his feelings for her, stand out because of how distinctive they felt. (It's fascinating, though, to consider that the proposal scene inspired an intense debate among the show's production team about how it should even play out onscreen, what with all the rain at the rest stop where Jim pops the question.)

But while many viewers were already on the hook for these two lovebirds to finally admit they feel so passionately for each other, not everyone had that same swooning feeling. Plenty of people watched "The Office" for the antics of the rest of the big ensemble, as opposed to being primarily focused on Jim and Pam's romantic hijinks. And the shippers would likely agree that notable episodes across the first few seasons, in terms of forward or backward movement for Jim and Pam, rarely center entirely on those characters and instead offer something for everyone.