Every Season Of New Girl, Ranked

I hope that it's not a hot take, at this point, to say that "New Girl" is good, but "New Girl" is really, really good. Created by Liz Meriwether for Fox, the series — which I'll freely admit has a name that's outdated by the middle of the pilot, basically — centers around peppy, bubbly, and downright effervescent teacher Jessica Day, who has to hastily find a new place to live in Los Angeles after she catches her live-in boyfriend cheating on her. After finding a loft full of guys on Craigslist, Jess moves in with Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo (Damon Wayans Jr.), and the man simply known as Schmidt (Max Greenfield), though Coach "moves out" after the pilot episode and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) takes his place. (This happened because, in the real world, Wayans Jr. booked a different gig — a lead role on ABC's "Happy Endings" — but when that show got canceled, he came back for a little while. It was a whole thing.)

With all of that said, "New Girl," despite that dud of a name, is an incredibly whip-smart and funny series featuring a cast with crackling chemistry and hilarious, fast-paced scripts with cutaways that never feel cheap or egregious. So which seasons of this series are "New Girl" at its very best? Output does vary, but I'll say this: binge-watching "New Girl" makes it clear that even its weaker seasons have some real gems. With that said, here are all seven seasons of "New Girl," ranked from good to the very best.