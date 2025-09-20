Why Damon Wayans Jr.'s Coach Left New Girl (And Why He Came Back)

Back in the day, before seemingly every new TV show started getting a full first season order, showrunners made a thing called a "pilot." This pilot would then be shopped around to various networks, and once the pilot found a home somewhere (like, say, Fox), the show could keep expanding beyond the pilot into a full first season. This is a radically oversimplified explanation of how the pilot process works, but what I'm getting at here is that a pilot would be shot way before the rest of the inaugural season, and sometimes things changed between the pilot and the episodes that followed.

Now that all of that's out of the way, recall, if you can, the pilot of Elizabeth Meriwether's Fox comedy series "New Girl." After Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) catches her live-in boyfriend with another woman, she has to frantically search for a new apartment and ends up moving into a loft with three guys she's never met before: oafish Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), uptight yet sleazy Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and super-athletic Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo (Damon Wayans Jr.). By the end of the episode, they've all formed a solid friendship, but then, in the show's second episode "Kryptonite," Coach is gone, and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) now lives in the loft. So, what happened here?

I'll explain everything, but the gist is this: between shooting the "New Girl" pilot and the show's full-season pickup, Wayans Jr. committed to a different sitcom, David Kaspe's "Happy Endings," which aired on ABC. This is why Morris' Winston, a former (terrible) basketball player and another longtime friend of Nick and Schmidt, moves into the loft after Coach "moves out" between the pilot and "Kryptonite" to live with an unseen girlfriend. Then, when "Happy Endings" got canceled, Wayans Jr. returned to "New Girl" as coach and stuck around for a bit before fully exiting the show as a series regular. Complicated, I know! Let's get into it.