How Much Would Jess's Apartment In New Girl Cost?

We're a few years removed from its ending, but "New Girl" had a very healthy run on Fox, airing seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The vast majority of those 146 episodes centered on Zooey Deschanel's hijinks as Jess in her loft apartment in Los Angeles alongside her roommates, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfiled), and Winston (Lamorne Morris).

The apartment in question is, in some ways, the typical sitcom apartment, much like the ones from "Friends," in that it seems far too expensive for the characters to actually afford. But this is television, after all, and it doesn't have to obey the laws of reality. Still, for fans of the show, it's probably worth wondering how much Jess and the gang would have had to pay to actually live in that apartment. Los Angeles is famously one of the most expensive cities in the U.S., making that nice apartment seem even more out of reach.

For starters, we need to try and figure out where, exactly, that apartment was located. Fortunately, the IAMNOTASTALKER blog tracked down the apartment building that was used for "New Girl." The building in question is the Binford Lofts and, though the interior of the building is not an exact match for the apartment as depicted in the show itself, this can help get us in the ballpark.

A current listing on Apartments.com for the Binford Lofts lists a 1 bathroom studio clocking in at 930 square feet for $2,490 per month. When we take into account that the loft in the show had a guest room and was certainly bigger than 930 square feet, the cost would probably increase to the $3,000 range. That would make it roughly as expensive of Sheldon and Leonard's apartment in "The Big Bang Theory," give or take.