How Much Would Sheldon And Leonard's Apartment In The Big Bang Theory Cost?

If you were to make a list of most desirable sitcom abodes, it is highly unlikely that the Pasadena apartment shared by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) in "The Big Bang Theory" would be anywhere near the top 10 — not when you consider how many sitcoms were set in mansions, like "Benson," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and the dream home of every kid in the 1980s: Edward Stratton III's video game-laden estate in "Silver Spoons" (which had a miniature train that traveled in and around the house). But if you were looking for comfortable accommodations in that area of Southern California and didn't have the coin to buy a house, a unit in Los Robles Apartments would likely treat you right (aside from the broken elevator).

Advertisement

Some sitcom apartments are notoriously beyond the reach of their fictional tenants' means (we're looking squarely at you, "Friends"), but Pasadena isn't the West Village of Manhattan. You can find one- and two-bedrooms with decent square-footage that won't make you feel the squeeze at the first of every month. But Sheldon and Leonard's two-bedroom flat is pretty spacious as far as these things go, so you'd need to have a steady, well-paying job to afford to live there. How much exactly? And did Sheldon and Leonard's combined income cover the rent with enough cash left over to provide them a little financial breathing room?