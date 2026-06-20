Kurt Russell's Disaster Movie Remake Was One Of 2006's Biggest Box Office Flops

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Kurt Russell is an absolute legend. He's been doing it at a high level for decades and has stayed relevant well into his 70s. From the classic movies he made with John Carpenter, such as "The Thing," right up through his recent work in shows like "The Madison," he's had one heck of a career. But every career has its low points, and from a purely commercial standpoint, one of those low points for Russell came in 2006 with "Poseidon."

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the director of the greatest submarine movie ever, "Das Boot," it was an adaptation of Paul Gallico's novel "The Poseidon Adventure." This material had, of course, been tackled by Hollywood previously, with Ronald Neame's "The Poseidon Adventure" oft-considered one of the best disaster movies of the '70s. But Petersen, writer Mark Protosevich ("The Cell"), and the producers hoped to make a big-budget adventure fit for the 2000s. It didn't exactly pan out.

The movie focuses on the aftermath of a massive tsunami that capsizes a luxury ship in the North Atlantic. Several survivors are forced to band together and traverse the hazardous upside-down maze that the ship has become. As the ship fills with water, they hope they can navigate the dangerous maze and make their way to safety. Josh Lucas ("Hulk"), Emmy Rossum ("Shameless"), Richard Dreyfuss ("Jaws"), Mike Vogel ("Grind"), and Jacinda Barrett ("Ladder 49") also star.

Russell received top billing in the big-budget disaster flick, which came with a whopping $160 million budget. Movies of that size need to play for the widest possible audience. This one ended up falling victim to its own ambitions, as other, bigger movies helped turn it into one of the biggest box office bombs of 2006.