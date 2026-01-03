Disaster movies dominated Hollywood in the 1970s, and the trend even spread into made-for-television projects. Most of these films featured ensemble casts with big name actors enduring some sort of life-threatening crisis at hand. These incidents often involved the hubris of the rich and powerful, overriding safety precautions for profit and glory at the ultimate cost of human lives. As the popularity of the genre grew, filmmakers came up with virtually every conceivable premise involving a disaster that they could dream up and afford to realize on-screen.

Though rarely connecting with contemporary movie critics, disaster films were definitely a major box office draw for most of the '70s. Decades later, we still have a soft spot for the incendiary spectacle that these movies provide, not to mention their unintentionally funny moments. And to their credit, some disaster movies are among the most entertaining and enduring movies from the decade overall. Here are the 10 best '70s disaster movies, ranked.