This 1970 Action Thriller Was So Good That It Spawned Three Awful Sequels

Director team George Seaton and Henry Hathaway's action thriller "Airport" was a big deal in the early 1970s. The film was an ensemble disaster piece that combined an onboard bomb threat and an airport struggling with hostile weather to great effect. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, with Helen Hayes winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role. It also spawned three sequels, scattered throughout the decade. However, the biggest disaster in all three of them was that they ... well, let's just say they weren't very good.

The sequels are not entirely unwatchable, as guilty pleasure old-school disaster films go. 1979's "The Concorde: Airport '79" even made its way on /Film's list of underrated disaster movies that deserve a watch. All in all, though, the trend of decline in quality and critical appreciation was extremely noticeable, which hurt the series severely at the box office. Where "Airport" brought in a little over $100 million, "Airport 1975" halved that with a box office haul of $47 million. "Airport '77" limped its way to $30 million, and the $13 million box office take of "The Concorde: Airport '79" was a final nail in the coffin. (This, of course, is why it's so underrated in the first place. It's hard to appreciate something barely anyone has seen.) Put all that together, and the three sequels combined made just $90 million — a cool $10 million less than the original.

So, what exactly went wrong with the franchise that went from a lofty award season contender to the era's equivalent of direct-to-video? Let's dive deeper into the "Airport" movies to find out.